Shane West Honors Mandy Moore At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony In A Mini ‘Walk To Remember’ Reunion

Mandy Moore and Shane West reunited for the first time in a long time and A Walk to Remember fans could not be more thrilled!

Earlier today, the actress was honored with a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and while many of Mandy’s family and friends were in attendance at the ceremony, the This is Us star was incredibly surprised when Shane West showed up. According to People, West presented his longtime friend with a picture of the two of them together from after they had finished filming A Walk to Remember back in 2002.

West then spoke to Mandy and the crowd, saying that the pair could not be more opposite when they met on set. While West says he was wearing eyeliner in his garage punk band as well as “ill advised” clothes and “dubious hair choices,” Moore was killing it in the pop star scene. At that time West says that Mandy had beautiful, long blonde hair.

“I was trying to get you to listen to The Clash or the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it, and you stuck to your Fleetwood Mac. Always Fleetwood Mac,” he shared.

“And so apparently our director for A Walk to Remember, Adam Shankman, decided, ‘Hey, yeah, why not let’s put these two together, let’s put the two opposites attract together.’ And I’m glad he did.”

Mandy Moore And Shane West Reunited And I'm Crying So Much, It Feels Like A Nicholas Sparks Movie https://t.co/CAflMUarDt — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 25, 2019

Shane then went on to call the film itself a wonderful experience, mostly in part because it gave him the chance to fall for a “fantastic woman.” He then turned to Mandy and poured his heart out with the sweetest message.

“Mandy, you are an absolute gem. Your smile is ridiculous, seriously it’s ridiculous, it lights up a room when you walk in. Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none.”

And to end his sweet tribute, Shane confesses that he always knew that Mandy was incredibly talented and that she would go on to do big things in her career and so far — she has proven him right. Now, he says that she will be “immortalized” on Hollywood Boulevard forever and he couldn’t be more proud.

Shortly after the ceremony, Mandy took to her Instagram account to share herself and Shane recreating the iconic photo from the cover of A Walk to Remember as well as a photo from herself and Shane in front of her star. In the caption of the image, she thanks Shane for his kind words on a day to remember.