Alanis Morissette Announces Pregnancy On Instagram, Third Baby Bump At 44

Alanis Morissette may be 44, but life is going uphill for the most nostalgic musician of the ’90s. On March 25, 2019, the “You Oughta Know” singer updated her Instagram. A very visible baby bump and a caption pointing towards “new” things make things more than clear – Alanis is pregnant.

Immediate coverage followed from People, as the magazine reported the story as a “surprise” announcement. Steering clear of the bra-clad pregnancy updates we’ve seen from the likes of Snooki in 2019, this one comes demure. The black-and-white photo shows what appears to be a home setting, although Alanis does seem to be recording as she debuts her bump.

Never one to conform to the norm, Alanis has already made parenting headlines for the names she chose for her two children. Onyx Solace and Ever Imre are set to welcome a third sibling, though. Fan comments poured in the moment the March 25 picture was posted.

“Wow! So much info in one picture. Sensory overload!”

With a pixie crop that suits her 44 years, Alanis does, admittedly, look somewhat different to her grunge-centric appearance back in the ’90s. Performing live with waist-length hair made Alanis’ legacy iconic back in the day, although the singer remains best-known for unleashing anger onto men, putting her thoughts into words, and boasting somewhat of a lyrical genius. It’s more about motherhood now, though.

Joining celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik, Morissette is a fan of attachment parenting. The controversial philosophy that takes a lax approach to a child’s needs is favored by celebrities, but mothers across the globe continue to debate it.

Breastfeeding well into infancy isn’t something that Morissette considers “extended,” as per ABC News. The woman who brought us “21 Things I Want In A Lover” may not have 21 reasons to breastfeed her 3-year-old, but the March 2019 news is more about taking that age and turning it into a headcount. The baby will be Alanis’ third.

Despite approaching the age of 45, Alanis maintains the youthful appearance we continue to see with celebrities. Choosing to avoid fillers or cosmetic surgery though, Morissette takes a natural approach. Her Instagram is void of “glam rooms” or suspect-looking enhancements. Instead, the account seems to be a healthy balance of family snaps, beach life, and Alanis’ continued love of music.

In 2018, Alanis showed her support for Californian residents who fell victim to the Malibu fires. With her recent pregnancy announcement though, the support is flowing in the other direction. Fans are overjoyed for this soon-to-be mother of three.