Luann De Lesseps Says That She’s Often ‘Shocked By’ A Number Of Things Ramona Singer Says

Luann de Lesseps is spilling the dirt on a number of her co-stars, including Ramona Singer.

As fans of the show know, Luann and Ramona have had somewhat of a roller coaster of a relationship at times with the most recent cat fight coming on last weeks’ episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. During a clambake at Barbara’s house, the two women got into a bit of a tiff and de Lesseps opened up about it to The Hollywood Life.

“Ramona does and says a lot of things that I’m shocked by. It’s like, really? How did you come up with this story?” she shared. “I wasn’t pleased with her. She was talking about me getting kicked out of the party [Chris Burch’s], which didn’t happen.”

She goes on to say that she and Ramona have had somewhat of a funny relationship over the past few years since Ramona says a lot of crazy things and makes up stuff from time to time. But she doesn’t always take things as seriously with Ramona as she does with other friends like Dorinda Medley.

“Dorinda and I are really close so with Ramona I know that’s sort of her M.O. You kind of expect that from Ramona.”

But even though the ladies are not on the best terms as of late, Luann still says that there’s a chance that she will forgive Ramona in the future. During the interview, she also talked about her dating life and what the future may have in store for her. Right now, de Lesseps says that while she is not in a hurry to rush down the aisle again, but she is a “hopeless romantic” so you should never say never. Right now, she’s just open to dating.

And the reality star has been incredibly open and honest about a number of relationships over the past week. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Luann performed her #CountessandFriends cabaret show at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel & Casino. During the show, there is a question and answer segment where audience members can ask the Bravo star whatever they would like and one member of the crowd asked de Lesseps when the last time she saw ex-husband Tom D’Agostino was.

“To be perfectly honest, I have not seen Tom like in 18 months — a long time,” she shared. “But I try to avoid the Upper East Side at all costs.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City know, Tom and Luann’s marriage was very short-lived. The couple wed on New Year’s Eve in 2016, but ended up separating just 7 months later.