Stella Maxwell Leaves Little To The Imagination In Pink Lingerie For Latest Instagram Video

Stella Maxwell may not post to her widely followed Instagram account on a daily basis, but she certainly does not disappoint when she does. The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s certainly brought the heat in most recently social media upload that drove her 4.5 million followers absolutely wild.

The 28-year-old was her own camerawoman for the newest addition to her steamy Instagram feed, which was uploaded on Monday, March 25. Stella appeared to in the middle of a fitting, or possibly preparing for a photo shoot in the short clip captured on her phone in which she used her reflection in the mirror to show off her flawless physique in a matching neon pink lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell rocked a skimpy lace balconette bra from Victoria’s Secret that flashed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its push-up style. Meanwhile, the cheeky matching bottoms of Stella’s barely-there ensemble did her nothing but favors and highlighted her curvy backside, which she flashed to her followers at one point in the risque clip by zooming in as she turned her hips to the side. The panties sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while also putting her enviably flat midsection on full display.

Stella opted to forego jewelry for her latest revealing look, and wore her blonde tresses down in loose waves, which she had gathered to one side and pulled over her shoulder. The model also rocked a minimal makeup look for the sexy clip, which consisted of a thick coating of mascara on her lashes but ultimately let her natural beauty shine through.

Fans of the Belgian beauty went wild for her most recent Instagram upload which, at the time of this writing, has been viewed nearly 70,000 times and racked up more than 26,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of Stella’s 4.5 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner on her jaw-dropping look.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she had a “body sculpted by the Gods.”

Stella works hard to keep her body in tip-top shape whether she’s preparing for another strut down the runway or simply taking a steamy selfie to share to her Instagram account. The model explained to Harper’s Bazaar Australia last may that one of her go-to workout activities is yoga, something she encourages everyone to try.

“I find it just a very enjoyable hour of life, rather than something that’s like hard like a workout,” she explained of her favorite form of exercise.