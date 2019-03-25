Brandi Glanville Returns To Production On ‘RHOBH,’ Shares New Photos On Instagram

See what she was filming.

Brandi Glanville was back in front of the Bravo TV cameras days ago.

Following her Season 9 return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which happened alongside new cast member Denise Richards, Glanville was back in the studio “spitting” truth during a taping of the series’ after show.

“Always need a drink after spitting my truth! So fun shooting [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] after show,” Glanville wrote in the caption of a photo shared on Instagram during production.

Glanville first confirmed she was going to be a part of the upcoming after-show special at the end of last week, when she posted a photo of herself sitting in front of a green screen in Los Angeles. Then, days later, Glanville posted a second image from filming in which she was seen standing in a doorway and holding a glass of champagne.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series well know, Glanville was added to the show’s cast during its second season as a friend of former cast member Adrienne Maloof. Then, ahead of Season 3, she was upgraded to a full-time role, which she maintained until Season 5.

After going through a couple of falling outs with cast members Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, Glanville was removed from her full-time role on the show ahead of Season 6 and demoted to a guest-starring role.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December of last year, Glanville opened up about the past few seasons she’s spent away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and admitted that she missed spending time with her co-stars.

“I miss the trips and the camaraderie,” she confessed. “You really don’t, as a grown woman, get the chance to go out with six of your girlfriends, go travel the world, and get f’d up and have a good time. You really are lucky to see — I’m lucky to see my friends every other week for a quick lunch or dinner, ’cause I’m so busy, so you’re basically getting paid to have a party!”

While Glanville is likely open to making a full-time return to the show during Season 10, if her schedule allows it, nothing is set in stone quite yet when it comes to the Season 10 cast and likely won’t be until filming concludes on the Season 9 reunion later this year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.