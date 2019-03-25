Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Video Of Her Daughter Hugging Her Right After Birth

Hilary Duff is pretty open with her fans on social media, but according to a new Instagram post from the actress, she has been holding back on sharing an “extremely personal” video. On Monday, though, Hilary took to Instagram to share a video of her and her newborn moments after giving birth back in October. While a video showing the moments after birth is no doubt personal, the video also showed a very sweet moment shared between mother and daughter.

Hilary wrote, “It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged…for the first time.”

The video shows Hilary sitting in a pool after giving birth to her daughter, Banks Violet, via water birth. As Hilary holds her newborn, it is clear she is elated to be meeting her daughter. Banks stretches out her arms for a hug. Hilary leans down allowing her newborn to give her a hug.

Hilary revealed her thoughts on the newborns hug saying, “In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together.”

Hilary opened up about the day Banks was born, revealing who was there with her. She said that her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, her mother, and sister were all there for her along with her “birth angels.”

The actress posted the photo five months after giving birth to her daughter Banks. Even though the photo was taken five months ago, Hilary revealed that it feels like her daughter has been with her family “all along.” She also explained that the time is already “going so fast.” In the post, she also revealed that her daughter is trying new foods. On Sunday, Banks tried avocado for the first time.

After Banks was born, the newborn suffered from colic. In January, Hilary took to social media to reach out to her followers asking for any advice dealing with it.

However, it appears that Banks is no longer experiencing colic as Hilary concluded in her Monday Instagram post, “Anyway… feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic) that was a doozy.”

Hilary is also the mother to her 7-year-old son, Luca Cruz. She shared a photo of him on March 20, her son’s birthday. In the photo, she wondered where the time had gone as her son is growing up.