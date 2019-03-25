Donald Trump’s Personal Attorney Doesn’t Want ‘Confidential’ Responses To Mueller Revealed

The Mueller report exonerated Trump on collusion charges, but the obstruction saga is not quite done.

Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, doesn’t want the responses the president gave to special counsel Robert Mueller revealed, reports CNN.

On Sunday evening, Attorney General William Barr wrote a summary of the Mueller report to Congress, concluding that the special counsel had not found any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. As for obstruction charges, however, Barr mentioned that Mueller had not exercised his prosecutorial judgment, and instead left the decision of whether to prosecute on Barr. The attorney general wrote that he doesn’t believe the evidence is enough to alarm Congress, but since Barr wrote the letter, Washington has experienced heightened clamor with Democratic lawmakers arguing that Barr is not in a position to make that decision.

The letter also invited scrutiny, with House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff pointing out that “significant evidence of collusion” still existed. As reported by The Inquisitr, he lamented the fact that special counsel Mueller didn’t press Donald Trump for a physical interview, saying the president was “pathologically” inept when it came to speaking the truth. Schiff bemoaned that Mueller had to be satisfied with written responses from the president, saying it was a “mistake” there can be no going back from.

Not surprisingly, rumors have since abounded suggesting that Democratic lawmakers will push to make Trump’s written responses to Mueller public. For months during the investigation, Mueller’s team had requested Trump to sit down with the prosecutor, but those attempts were foiled by the president’s lawyers. Finally, Mueller submitted written questions to Trump which he answered in late November.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow slams Congress' ongoing Russia probes as a "waste of money" https://t.co/YT0NVFFyIL pic.twitter.com/UENVQEjUcm — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 25, 2019

Speaking to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on New Day, Sekulow said he wouldn’t want the “confidential” responses written to the special counsel released.

“Well, that would not be a position that I would want, to just make a statement where we would release confidential communications that took place between the President of the United States and the Department of Justice or the special counsel’s office.”

He said that “as a lawyer, you don’t waive privileges and you don’t waive investigative detail absent either a court order or an agreement between the parties.”

Sekulow also slammed the various Congress investigations on Trump, saying it was a waste of taxpayer money. But Democrats have vowed to resist William Barr’s decision not to release the full Mueller report, arguing that the attorney general appointed by Trump has made his decision based on his personal loyalty to the president.