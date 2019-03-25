Details Of Apple’s Streaming Service, Credit Card & News Emerge

The details were announced at the company's spring TV and news event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

At Apple’s Monday spring TV and news event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, the company announced the launch of its new streaming service Apple TV+, a new credit card, and an additional tier of the Apple News app, Apple News+.

As per CNBC, Apple TV+ launches in the fall and will give consumers the ability to subscribe to individual services, such as Starz or HBO Go, as well as watch shows and sports via a feature called Apple TV Channels. The increased focus on subscription services appears to be a move to compensate for the halt in iPhone sales growth.

Using Apple TV+, users can browse shows from their chosen subscriptions within the app. As of now, Apple has confirmed that the streaming service will support HBO, Starz, Showtime, CBS All Access, and the Smithsonian Channel. However, they have not revealed the pricing for individual subscriptions.

The streaming service will also feature original Apple-produced content. There’s no word yet on what the content will be or if and how much the monthly fee is, but Goldman Sachs claims that the tech giant has been connected with 34 different TV and movie products, as per CNBC.

Apple is also planning to release the Apple Card, a titanium credit card Apple CEO Tim Cook believes is an opportunity “to transform another fundamental form of payment.” Using its connection to the iPhone’s Wallet app, the Apple Card shows users how much they have spent and when they need to make a payment. In addition, it will track spending according to category and provide a detailed transaction history in conjunction with Apple Maps.

According to Apple Vice President of internet services Jennifer Bailey, the Apple Card will also offer rewards incentives in the form of “daily cash” and comes with a low interest rate.

“Our goal with Apple card is to provide each customer with an interest rate which is the lowest in the industry.”

The Apple Card comes with no later, annual, international, or over-balances fees and will be released this summer, according to TechRadar.

Apple also announced an Apple News app tier called Apple News+, which will include magazine content from over 300 magazines. Announced magazines include The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Wired, National Geographic, Popular Science, and Essence. The tier will cost $9.99 per month in the United States and $12.99 per month in Canada.

The magazine content is available now for a one-month trial prior to its official release in May, as per Engadget. The app is compatible with iOS 12.2 for iPads and iPhones.