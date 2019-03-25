‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Alice Hunter Tweets Reaction To Kerry’s Exit Storyline

It gets good, according to Hunter.

Some shakeups are happening at The Young and the Restless since new head writer Josh Griffin took the reigns. Actress Alice Hunter confirmed her exit from the sudser a few weeks back, and today she shared her reaction to the scripts with Kerry’s storyline.

Hunter took to Twitter today to share her response to the storyline that sends shockwaves through Genoa City. Clearly, the actress felt entirely shocked by the direction the scripts went. She let fans know that it gets good as Kerry schemes with whoever the mysterious “PC” and the intern Dominique Carroll turns out to be. Hunter went on to reveal that she misses this part of being a fan, which must mean that fans will love the soapy twist that this weeks’ episodes promise.

Fans responded expressing their excitement for what’s to come. One wrote, “Exactly how I’m feeling!”

Another chimed in, “Can NOT wait!”

While many viewers are sad to lose Kerry, who came in as Jabot’s head chemist after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) left, they’re excited to see some shocks and unexpected twists in the storyline. It seems likely that whatever huge thing happens, it involves Ashley Abbott’s sudden return to Genoa City. It’s possible Ashley has been calling the shots from Paris all along leaving Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Jack (Peter Bergman), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) out in the cold.

Get READY #YR fandom!! I took this video on set right after reading the scripts for this weeks @YandR_CBS ???? Omg it gets good. As a fan, I miss this!! pic.twitter.com/9m9gIUJvEW — Alice Hunter (@itsalicehunter) March 25, 2019

Since announcing she’s leaving the show, Hunter has kept a positive spin on the news. She’s on to new adventures in her career, and fans will remember her fondly. Of course, Jack may feel less happy about Kerry considering he’s about to be left high and dry again and unlucky in love.

Another big exit announcement came today too, according to The Inquisitr. Actor Jason Canela who portrays Arturo Rosales revealed on social media that he’s also exiting the show. However, just because at least one member of the Rosales family is leaving doesn’t mean they’ll all be gone. Expect to see Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Lola (Sasha Calle), and possibly even Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) stirring up trouble in Genoa City in the weeks and months to come.

According to She Knows Soaps, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey get romantic sometime soon, so it’s likely that Vilasuso will be around for a while even though Paul (Doug Davidson) isn’t very pleased with his recent behavior.

Things are getting good in Genoa City after the recent regime change, and happy fans are here for all of it.