iPhone SE Returns To Apple Store Ahead Of Company’s Latest Event

As reported by CNBC, Apple’s media event at its Cupertino, California, campus revealed a number of new products and services on Monday, including its Apple Arcade video game bundle, the Apple TV+ streaming service, and the company’s very own credit card. The tech giant, however, brought back one of its older, yet still-popular smartphones just a few hours prior to the event, as the iPhone SE made its return to the Apple Store as a clearance item.

According to Gizmodo, the iPhone SE appeared on Monday in the clearance section of Apple’s online store, where buyers can purchase the 32GB version for $249 ($100 off) and the 128GB edition for $299 ($150 off). The publication, however, stressed that there’s a good chance the iPhone SE units presently being sold on clearance are the “last of Apple’s stock,” possibly making this the last chance for consumers to buy the device.

Originally released in the spring of 2016, a few months after the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus first arrived in stores, the iPhone SE was, as Gizmodo described it, the “oldest and cheapest” iPhone that has a smaller screen size and less sophisticated features than Apple’s more recent smartphone releases.

The iPhone SE was first removed from the Apple Store after the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR were announced in September 2018, though The Inquisitr reported that it also made an appearance in the clearance section in January, with the same discounted prices for both 32GB and 128GB models. It didn’t take long, however, for the iPhone SE to run out of stock at that time, as Gizmodo noted that the device sold out in only one day when it was last placed on clearance.

As further pointed out by Gizmodo, there are a few catches to keep in mind for buyers who may be interested in buying the iPhone SE on clearance. Availability varies depending on carrier, color, and storage option — for instance, Verizon customers can only choose between the silver or rose gold 32GB edition, as the 128GB model is not available for the carrier. However, the outlet wrote that all of the devices being sold on clearance are brand-new units and not refurbished.

While the iPhone SE comes with a 4-inch display, making it similar in size to the iPhones Apple released prior to the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in 2014, many of its other specifications and features, such as its A9 processor and Touch ID technology, are in line with those found on the larger, higher-end iPhone 6s and 6s Plus that debuted in September 2015.