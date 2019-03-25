Bikini-Clad Bella Thorne Teases Instagram After Washing Hair With Beer

Never a dull moment with this girl.

Earlier this month, Bella Thorne was making all kinds of headlines for appearing to wash her hair with beer, as per photos obtained by TMZ. An Instagram video followed, and Bella’s 19 million followers were treated to a skimpy bikini video confirming the rumor – Bella does, indeed, wash her hair with beer.

On March 25, 2019, Bella’s Instagram further teased fans with a sultry swimwear snap showcasing the actress’ fiery red hair (and a red bikini to match). Given that Bella’s previous post had addressed the general public for “harassing” her over the beer drama, it seems that confidence is this girl’s jam. Her March 18 caption made things crystal-clear.

“For everyone harassing yes it’s beer. It naturally lightens ur hair and people say it’s good for u [sic] my next film my hair has to be hunny blonde, saving me a trip to the salon [sic] in my book I talk about the tips and tricks the ups and downs and the very low lows. Order the book right now and I might hand deliver u a case of beer “

Bella made sure to include heart-eye emojis, alongside one that shows a woman with brown hair. While Bella’s March 25 post offers no video, fans seem more than satisfied with the amount of flesh in the picture.

With a piercing gaze staring deep into the lens, Thorne’s post may have male fans ogling her assets, but the caption comes with a surprising amount of culture. Encouraging fans to attend her Carnegie Hall performance in New York City, the accompanying text mentions reading, alongside being a “wannabe mogul.”

In what seems to be a bit of a recurring theme, Bella’s March 25 update sees her wear the same red bikini as seen in her March 16 photo. That one alone racked up 1.1 million likes.

Making headlines from bisexuality to cheating scandals, this is one actress whose celebrity fame isn’t low-key. At the same time, with little in the way of Kardashian-style glam, Bella’s free-spirited Instagram updates come with somewhat of a breath of fresh air.

As the caption to Bella’s March 6 update would suggest, an open-minded approach to sexuality is definitely on the cards. Possibly also hinting at Ariana Grande’s 2019 smash hit, “Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored,” the caption appears to play into current popular culture as well as Thorne’s personal philosophies.

Fans have responded to Bella’s call to action – as it would seem, they do want to see her perform.

“I would die to come see youuuu”

Ticket holders should consider themselves lucky.