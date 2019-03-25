Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Goes Topless For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Kelly Gale has proven time and time again that she knows how to turn up the heat on her widely followed Instagram account, and the latest snap from the Victoria’s Secret model certainly did not disappoint.

In the 23-year-old’s most recent upload on Monday, March 25, Kelly was captured standing in front of a few large palm trees — likely in the middle of a lavish vacation in yet another tropical paradise. The model left very little to the imagination in the NSFW black-and-white snap, as the camera caught her in the midst of putting her sheer white t-shirt back on, to cover up her bare chest. The Indian-Australian beauty put on a seriously risque display for her 1.1 million followers, flashing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob in the sexy snap. She also showcased her enviably flat midsection and trim waist.

Kelly rocked a pair of hoop earrings to add a little bling to her barely-there look, and wore her dark brown hair in loose, messy waves that cascaded down her back. Her tresses had the appearance of being wet, possibly signifying that the model had just taken a dip in the ocean to cool off from her time hanging out in the sun.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went wild for her latest steamy upload, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 31,000 in record time. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments for the jaw-dropping snap.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful,” another Instagram fan gushed.

Others simply used emojis to express their adoration for the photo, many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Kelly’s most recent snap comes after she jetted back to New York City following a lengthy vacation that started in Stockholm, Sweden, and ended with nearly two weeks on the beautiful island of Bali.

During her stay in Indonesia, the model was able to enjoy some time on the beach. She made sure to share a few sultry shots of her vacation to Instagram.

Kelly was also able to enjoy some sunrise yoga and tennis during her vacation, keeping up with her rigorous exercise routine. She also spent some time surfing, scuba diving, and even got up in the middle of the night to hike up a volcano. Of the latter adventure, she said it was “so worth it” — despite her 1:30 a.m. wake up call.