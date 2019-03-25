Justin Bieber’s Mom Is ‘So Grateful’ For Hailey Baldwin

While not all in-laws get along, Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, seems to really like her daughter-in-law, Hailey Baldwin. On Sunday, Hailey posted a photo of her husband, Justin Bieber, and according to Us Weekly, Justin’s mom left a sweet comment for Hailey on the photo.

“You are amazing @haileybieber. I’m so grateful for you. XO,” Pattie wrote in the comments section.

The picture Hailey posted of her husband was a black and white photo.

“That’s more like it. hey baby,” Hailey captioned the Instagram snapshot.

Justin’s mom wasn’t the only one to take notice of Hailey’s picture, though. Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, also commented on the photo of Justin.

“Why does he have to be so cute…” Stephen Baldwin commented on the photo.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber shocked fans when they married in 2018. The couple had only been dating for a couple of months when they announced their engagement in July of 2018. However, the couple decided to tie the knot in a quiet courthouse ceremony in September of 2018.

Although the marriage seemed quick, the relationship between Hailey and Justin appears to be going strong. Meanwhile, Justin is reportedly seeking help for depression. Through his struggles, though, Hailey has seemingly been supportive. Although they are doing well, that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling that the couple is having “marital problems.” As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey recently clapped back at the rumors on social media.

“Don’t believe what ya read on the internet folks,” Hailey added to her Instagram Story, featuring a laughing emoji and an emoji rolling its eyes on the comment.

In another report from The Inquisitr, Hailey revealed that she doesn’t read comments on social media. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she explained why she doesn’t read online comments.

“People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don’t want it to get to you, then don’t read it and allow it to affect your soul.”

It sounds like Hailey has a great game plan to avoid the negativity that can occur on social media.

In February, Justin and Hailey both did an interview with Vogue, and talked openly about their lives and their marriage. Justin revealed that, prior to getting married, he and Hailey were not intimate together. Justin had decided not to have sex in order to “feel closer to God.”

He explained, “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”