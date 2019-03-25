Watch Montenegro Vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

World Cup semifinalists England face not only Montenegro but the hostile Podgorica crowd in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match.

World Cup and UEFA Nations League semifinalists England got their Europa Championships qualifying campaign off to about as good a start as they could have hoped for on Friday, blowing past the Czech Republic 5-0 behind a hat-trick from Raheem Sterling, as the BBC reported. But that was in front of an enthusiastically supportive crowd at Wembley Stadium in London. On Monday, the Three Lions must look for another win in the decidedly hostile environment of Podgorica, Montenegro, when they take on the Balkan side to wrap up the first weekend of Euro qualifying play, in a match that will live stream from Montenegro’s capital city.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Montenegro vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 15,000-seat Podgorica City Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, on Monday, March 25. In England and throughout the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, the live stream will begin at 7:45 p.m., Greenwich Mean Time.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, March 26, India Standard Time.

England Manager Gareth Southgate has warned his team about the atmosphere they are about to face in the Stadion Pod Goricom, according to the BBC. The last time England played in that venue, they were subjected not only to heated verbal abuse, but a shower of objects pelting the field. But Manchester City back Kyle Walker is the only England player remaining from that game.

“We are guests here, so we will be very respectful about how we speak about the opposition,” Southgate said on Sunday. “Our players have to be prepared for hostile environments, whether it is in England for their clubs or traveling around the world.”

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier will sit out the match in Montenegro with an injury incurred in the win over Czech Republic, the BBC reported.

England won the 2013 match in Montenegro, 4-1, despite the hostilities of the crowd. But they two sides drew their previous three confrontations, going back to 2010, per the 11v11 database.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick for England against the Czech Republic. Clive Rose / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Montenegro vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A duel, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Hrabri sokoli vs Three Lions Euro qualifier at no charge

Another way to watch the Montenegro vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown live stream online from Montenegro’s capital city, is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Montenegro vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match streaming live on their TV sets.

To catch the Montenegro vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods, and prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Montenegro-England Group A game streamed live at no charge.

In Montenegro, Nova M TV has the live stream, while in England and the rest of the U.K., a live stream of the Montenegro vs. England 2020 UEFA Euro qualifier will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of even more live streams of Montenegro vs. England in countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.