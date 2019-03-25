5 Original Apple TV+ Shows Announced For Fall 2019

Apple held a special event today at their Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park, where they announced a host of new services for their plethora of Apple products. One of the announcements featured a range of new original television content from a variety of creators, to be made exclusively available on Apple’s new streaming service known as Apple TV+, as covered by Gizmodo.

During the event, many celebrities were introduced on stage, announcing various projects that range from anthology science fiction shows, coming of age comedies, post-apocalyptic worlds, and much more. Many other celebrities were also present at the event, no doubt to support the company during this momentous launch, but many were also there due to their involvement in upcoming shows that weren’t announced at the event. Some of those celebrities were Octavia Spencer, Chris Evans, Hailee Steinfeld, and more. While the service has been announced as debuting in the fall, no official date has been set for any of the specific shows announced.

The Apple TV streaming service has been long-rumored with many announcements being made regarding which celebrities and talent have signed on for shows on the service, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

So let’s take a look at 5 of the most interesting shows that were announced at the Apple services event, to be launched exclusively with the Apple TV+ service.

Amazing Stories

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg speaks during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. Michael Short / Getty Images

The acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List, Ready Player One) arrived on stage at the Apple event to kick off the announcement of Apple’s original content. He officially confirmed partnership of Apple with his own production company, Amblin Entertainment, to produce an anthology science fiction series titled Amazing Stories. Spielberg recounted his own love of a childhood sci-fi magazine called Amazing Stories, providing inspiration for the new series. The show is set to be single stories as one-offs, as part of an anthology series with a science fiction focus.

The Morning Show

Actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. Michael Short / Getty Images

Following Spielberg, Jennifer Anniston (Friends) and Reese Witherspoon (Big Littles Lies) appeared on stage together at the Apple event to reveal their own collaboration in the form of a comedy-drama series, The Morning Show. The series is said to be a unique look at the dynamics of men and women within the workplace, in the context of the set of a live morning television show. The series also stars Steve Carrell (Vice) and seems like it will have a comedic bent to it, given the funny bit that the actors did on stage, with Carrell being the comic relief.

See

Actors Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard speak during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. Michael Short / Getty Images

Another interesting announcement was made by Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), as they announced their post-apocalyptic series titled See. The series looks at a world decades after a disease wiped out sight. The stars promised an intriguing and unique world, with new concepts and societal elements not explored before in the genre. Momoa is known for his physical performances, so See could easily be a futuristic action thriller as well.

Little America

Actor Kumail Nanjiani speaks during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. Michael Short / Getty Images

Switching gears, comedian Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick) appeared on stage to do a great comedic bit about his own background and origin while tying that into the announcement of his new series, Little America. The story is apparently based on real-life events about a young Indian boy having to maintain his parents’ business after they are deported while planning to bring them back home to America. Nanjiani was his own charming and funny self on stage, cracking jokes and even improvising with the audience at a certain point. The actor promoted the new show by focusing on a message of inclusion against the current political landscape in America.

Little Voice

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams and musician Sara Bareilles speak during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. Michael Short / Getty Images

The last of the major scripted shows comes from J. J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, titled Little Voice, about the struggling life of an up and coming singer and songwriter living in New York City. The show is loosely based on Bareilles’ own personal experiences and hardships during her career. Bareilles capped off the announcement by performing the theme song from the upcoming series.

While Apple did state that Apple TV+ would be launching in the fall, little details have been revealed about the format of the shows, or when they will premiere on the service.