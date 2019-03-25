‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, March 26: Wyatt Asks Liam A Shocking Question

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 26, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will once again turn to his brother for advice. Liam has really leaned on Wyatt in the past year for support and encouragement. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) has been there for him, and has provided him with sound advice that he could rely on.

Liam will find that he has a lot more time on his hands since Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) departure. Since Steffy, Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman), and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) left for Paris, he no longer has to help Steffy with the baby chores. However, this also frees up more time for him to think about his marriage.

The last time he spoke to Wyatt, he told his brother that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) had bonded with Phoebe. His wife had convinced herself that the babies deserved a full-time father in their lives. She had suggested that he and Steffy get back together again, so that they could parent the children under one roof.

Wyatt advised his brother that Hope had a point, and wanted to know how Liam felt about the request. Liam let Wyatt know that he was already married to Hope, and that he was committed to his marriage. Wyatt also let Liam know that he was in his corner.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that some issues are still bothering Liam. It is possible that he has also noticed the bond between Hope and Douglas. He may feel that history is repeating itself. She and Douglas have formed a close bond in a short amount of time. Douglas, like Phoebe, also doesn’t have two present parents. Liam may express his concern to Wyatt, per Highlight Hollywood.

Liam may feel as if he cannot move on, and could feel rather stuck. It has been a few months since Beth died, yet his life is still at a standstill. He is still living in his mother-in-law’s cabin with a wife who keeps attaching herself to young children. Liam may be exasperated by the time he reaches out to Wyatt.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will give Liam some shocking advice. The older Spencer brother may advise his sibling to really question Hope’s actions. Is she really committed to their marriage — when her actions show her loyalties lie elsewhere? He may also ask his brother how he feels about being so far away from his daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.