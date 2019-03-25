Alessandra Ambrosio Drives Instagram Wild With Sizzling Bikini Update

With her body as her trademark, Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is once again “taking to the ‘Gram.” On March 25, the Brazilian supermodel updated her 9.8 million Instagram followers with a sexy bikini snap that leaves little to the imagination.

The update comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported Ambrosio “teasing” her fans with an itsy-bitsy red bikini on March 21. The comments flowed in fast.

“Gorgeous! My God those legs. Setting that bar”

The March 25 update comes as part of Ambrosio’s promotion for her swimwear line, named Gal Floripa. Much like the brand’s name, the promotional pictures have been playful, tropical, and definitely eye-catching. While the majority of Ambrosio’s fan following is male, it remains noteworthy to mention the power celebrities who follow her on Instagram. Gigi Hadid, Nicki Minaj, and fellow model Sara Underwood all follow the account.

Within one hour of being posted, Ambrosio’s black bikini snap had accumulated over 60,000 likes. Standing sandwiched between natural rocks with her feet in seawater, the model’s arms are above her head. Her long, tousled hair is sending out beachy vibes, but the eye is drawn to this girl’s taut abs and feminine silhouette. The caption advertises the “Stardust” top and “Supernova” briefs being worn.

With a career that’s taken her from high fashion to swimwear, Ambrosio has fronted campaigns for major brands like Calvin Klein, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, and the Kardashian-adored Italian designer Fendi. It’s her career as a Victoria’s Secret model that seems to have made Alessandra a household name, though.

With a social media presence that flaunts a peachy behind and enviable assets, Alessandra’s Instagram might throw fans popular swimwear shots, but this girl isn’t entirely about the skin. On March 23, Alessandra posted a cheeky beach snap that showed black string bikini briefs (but the top half came with a wool sweater). By and large, though, the most popular posts are offering fans some cleavage.

With a focus on her brand, Ambrosio has spent most of 2019 showcasing her swimwear line. Bathed in golden light, this picture came with the usual fan praise, although some extended to the cryptic realm. One comment stood out in particular.

“A grain of wax are found in honey And a hair in sheep’s cheese What to do? To my shame, And I’m not perfect in the world.”

Whether it’s lingerie or beachfront lounging, this model seems to have her fans hooked. Ambrosio has been modeling since the age of 15, although at 37, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.