Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Share ‘Happy’ Instagram Photo After Buying A House

Jax Taylor shared his exciting news days ago.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright shared a happy photo from Clearwater, Florida, where they recently visited for the Gasparilla Film Festival.

After Taylor attended a special reality panel event with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, which was hosted by her fiancé, Randall Emmett, he and Cartwright reunited at their hotel near the beach, where Cartwright said she was as happy as a lark.

Throughout their time in Florida, Taylor and Cartwright shared photos and videos of one another, and Kent and Emmett, which they shared on Instagram with their many fans and followers.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Taylor confirmed his big news about buying a house during the reality panel last Thursday and also said that a few of his co-stars have also recently moved from their West Hollywood apartments to single family homes in The Valley, which is on the other side of the mountain from the Hollywood Hills area.

On the red carpet after the panel event, the outlet questioned Taylor about potentially leaving his current bartending gig at SUR Restaurant and moving on to a new career now that he and Cartwright have a more expensive property to maintain.

“Right, right,” Taylor said. “Maybe we’ll just slowly turn into the Housewives.”

When the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules kicked off on Bravo TV at the end of last year, fans watched as a very nervous Taylor proposed to Cartwright after about three years of dating. In the months that followed, the couple has been seen going through the motions of planning a wedding.

Although many believed Taylor and Cartwright would feature the majority of their wedding planning, and their wedding itself, on a potential second season of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Taylor confirmed earlier this year that he was not open to appearing in a wedding spinoff.

“I just want to make sure I’m in full control of my wedding,” he told Jackie Schimmel on her podcast, The B***h Bible, via Page Six. “I’ve gone to a wedding on our show — the very first one actually — Scheana’s wedding which was very lovely but I felt it was a little bit controlled by the show … it was a little bit produced.”

Taylor’s co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz also got married on the show.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.