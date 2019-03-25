Charlamagne Tha God Claims Wendy Williams Friendship Ended Because Of Alleged Mistress

Sharina Hudson, the mistress of Williams' husband Kevin Hunter, is reportedly the reason he no longer speaks to the radio host.

Radio presenter and television personality Charlamagne tha God claims that his friendship with Wendy Williams ended because of her husband’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, per Page Six.

“The reason Kevin Hunter and I fell out, and the reason why I don’t communicate with Wendy anymore is because of Sharina. Kevin got upset because he thought Sharina liked one of my homeboys and he thought that I was hooking Sharina up [with other men].”

Charlamagne broke into the industry as Williams’ radio sidekick on 107.5 WBLS back in 2006. The DJ and TV star was longtime friends with Hudson — who he introduced to Hunter — in their hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. Eventually, the pair ended up moving to Fort Lee, New Jersey, together — into a condo owned by Williams and Hunter.

Page Six reports that while Hunter was likely paying for Hudson’s schooling during this time, Charlamagne believes that he had already started the affair with her, or had at least hoped to. Charlamagne also claims that Hunter was very possessive over Hudson, and became upset when he introduced her to other men, despite being married to Williams.

Eventually, Charlamagne was fired from Williams’ radio show by Hunter — who was the show’s producer — who told him never to contact Williams again. Since then, Charlamagne says that things have not gotten better.

“Kevin has literally gone out of his way to try to stop my livelihood, to cut my head off and stop me from other jobs. He has done it a couple of times. Kevin has definitely got a couple of cease and desist letters from my attorney.”

EXCLUSIVE: Charlamagne Tha God and Wendy Williams’ friendship ended over alleged mistress https://t.co/ovpD2RwHcq pic.twitter.com/C8IHI2QWEU — Page Six (@PageSix) March 25, 2019

Williams recently revealed on her show that she’s living in a sober house to grapple with her drug addiction. Per Entertainment Tonight, the 54-year-old is being treated for prescription drug and alcohol addiction. The addictions reportedly started after Williams fractured her shoulder.

Williams has struggled with addiction in the past — last July, she opened up about her struggle with cocaine addiction during her early radio work. She claims that she was a functioning addict, and had started The Hunter Foundation in 2014 in an effort to provide solutions to people in the throes of substance abuse and drug addiction. The non-profit launched its “Be Here” campaign last summer, which aimed to help families that struggle with addiction. Last week, Williams launched the 888-5HUNTER hotline to offer 24-hour support from recovery coaches. The hotline was launched in order to help addicts connect to detox, rehabilitation, sober living, and outpatient centers.