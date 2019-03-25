‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Girardi Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Lisa Vanderpump Since ‘Puppy Gate’

One of the hottest story lines in the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is undoubtedly the “puppy gate” scandal that has divided many cast members.

So far, Erika Girardi has been pretty guarded talking about the scandal on the show as she has just been watching it play out before her very own eyes. But in a recent interview with Mila Kunis, who is filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Girardi decided to break her silence on the issue. Kunis started off the chat by asking Erika how much of the “puppy gate” scandal was actually genuine.

“No one has ever asked me to do anything on my end, so it’s [genuine]… That’s why you’re seeing us gel together so hard as a cast this year,” Girardi replied.

But Mila didn’t stop there as she seemed very intrigued by the whole story line. She then asked, again, if the “puppy gate” scandal actually happened and once again, Girardi said that it really did before she went into the details that have played out on the show. Of course, everything started when Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice from Vanderpump Dogs but after the dog had a couple of biting incidents with her family members, she gave it to another home.

Turns out, the dog ended up back at another shelter, though this time it was not the Vanderpump Dogs shelter, it was actually a kill shelter. But all of the drama really started when it was alleged that Lisa Vanderpump manipulated people into making the story public. Teddi Mellencamp was the one who first brought up the scandal on the show but she later admitted that it was only because Lisa and a Vanderpump Dogs staffer convinced her to.

Then, Erika let the audience know that she is siding on the “truth side” aka Teddi Jo Mellencamp’s side in all of the drama.

“I think Teddi got cold feet and she got caught. She backed out at the very last minute. But listen, it takes a lot to want to do something like that.”

Mila later asked Erika if she has spoken to Lisa Vanderpump since they stopped filming the most recent season of the show. Her response? Girardi asked what they would even talk about before adding her opinion on what the future holds for Vanderpump and the hit Bravo show.

“I don’t know if she’s quitting the show. I know that she stopped showing up mid-season and we were stuck looking at each other like, ‘What’s going on?'” she shared.

So far, Lisa has maintained her innocence in all of the drama. The episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that features Erika Girardi will air in April.