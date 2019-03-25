‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Enjoys Her New Book Amid Baby Chatter

Stassi Schroeder shared a clip of her man reading her publication on their couch.

Stassi Schroeder posted a video of her boyfriend, Beau Clark, to Instagram on Sunday. In the video, Clark was seen enjoying the Vanderpump Rules star’s new book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B***h Handbook.

“Well if this isn’t the hottest thing ever, I don’t know what else is!” Schroeder gushed in her clip.

According to Schroeder, her boyfriend has nearly completed her book — which is set to be released in stores and online on April 16 — and she is loving the process. As fans have seen, Schroeder’s boyfriend has been close by throughout the process of writing her book, and was seen during a phone call to her publisher that aired on the show last week.

During the phone call, Schroeder asked for an extension for her writing deadline as Clark listened in on the call beside her.

Schroeder and Clark debuted their relationship on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules at the end of last year, after initially going public with their relationship in February of last year while celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

While many fans and followers of the reality star have been waiting on the edge of their seats to find out about a potential engagement, Schroeder recently said a pregnancy may come first for her and Clark.

Last week — after Schroeder was seen meeting Clark’s mom for the first time on Vanderpump Rules, and telling her she’d love to be her future daughter-in-law — the reality star and author appeared on the podcast series of The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. There, Schroeder discussed a future pregnancy.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” she explained during her appearance on Make Speidi Famous Again, via a report from Page Six on March 18.

“I’m really excited to be a mom,” Schroeder added.

Schroeder and Clark haven’t gotten engaged yet, and may wait to do so. However, when it comes to their time together on Vanderpump Rules, fans are absolutely loving this relationship — and Schroeder’s co-stars appear to feel the same way. In fact, many have come right out and said that they will likely be the next couple from the show to get married, per Us Weekly.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.