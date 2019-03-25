Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Is ‘Very’ Excited About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Baby

During Prince Charles and wife Camilla’s first royal visit to Cuba this week, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed how thrilled she is for the soon-to-be birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child. The royal couple’s stop on their 12-day Caribbean tour comes as the Duchess of Sussex is eight months pregnant, with her expected due date coming up in late April or early May.

A tourist asked Camilla about the new royal family member during the couple’s walk through Havana, according to Telegraph.

“Are you excited about the new baby joining your family?” 60-year-old Mimi Ricketts of St. Louis, Missouri asked.

“Yes, very much so!” the 71-year-old smiling duchess replied.

Back home, Meghan is easing into her official maternity leave as she and Harry prepare to move into their new house, Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Estate. The Duchess is working with interior designers to create the perfect home for starting a family.

Although Meghan is currently not attending any royal engagements, she is reportedly sitting in on official private meetings and working on the grounds of Kensington Palace, according to Hello!.

Camilla wore a gorgeous bright blue sundress for the outing, while her husband sported a light gray suit with a purple shirt and a light blue tie. Camilla carried a parasol and lifted it above her head as the sun blazed down in the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The royal couple arrived at El Templete, the site of the first mass held in Havana in 1519, where they were greeted by city historian Eusebio Leal. Havana is celebrating its 500th anniversary this year.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Arrive in Cuba for First-Ever Official Royal Visit https://t.co/N4QCkF3bWt — People (@people) March 24, 2019

The prince and duchess’ walking tour also took them to the Palacio de los Capitanes Generales, which is the former official residence of Cuba’s 65 colonial Governors. During a stop at the Museum of the City of Havana, Charles unveiled a new William Shakespeare statue, which joined several others commemorating literary figures.

Other stops on the walking tour included a bicycle repair shop run by women, a workshop aimed at teaching youth restoration techniques, Havana’s largest maternity home, and the Church and Convent of St. Francis of Assissi.

The royal couple is making history during their visit to Cuba, as this is the first time ever that members of the British royal family made an official visit to the country, according to People. Charles and Camilla’s arrival was met with warm welcomes from the townspeople, followed by an official wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial of essayist and poet José Martí, a Cuban national hero.