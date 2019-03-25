‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Douglas Asks Hope To Be His Mom

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will have a heart-wrenching request for Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). She has already gone out of her way to make the boy feel at home, but will Hope grant Douglas’ latest request?

Hope & Douglas Bond On The Bold And The Beautiful

Douglas and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) arrived a few weeks ago after the death of Caroline Spencer. The little boy and Hope soon became fast friends after she offered to make him mac and cheese the same way that his mother used to make it. While making the dish, they talked about heaven and angels. Hope told him that she believed that Caroline and Beth were angels and that they were watching over them. Douglas liked her explanation even though he wished that his mother wasn’t so far away.

Since that conversation, the two have been inseparable. Hope made time for him at the cabin where they played Go Fish, and she happily sang along to “Baby Shark” much to his delight. Douglas even told his dad that Hope was pretty nice. Thomas thanked Hope who told him that everyone was there for him and his son.

Taylor & Thomas Take Note

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) was the first person to voice her thoughts about Hope and Douglas. She told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that Hope and Douglas were bonding. She felt that Douglas was a child that needed a mother, and that Hope was a mother who needed a child. She opined that Hope could be Douglas’ mother if she and Thomas got together. Ridge pointed out that Hope was already married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Thomas has also noted the bond between Hope and Douglas. He had already expressed his gratitude toward the blonde for taking Douglas under her wing. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, state that Thomas will tell Hope that he and Caroline were no longer together at the time of her death. It seems as if Thomas will make Hope aware that although Caroline was the mother of his child, they were not romantically involved. By the end of their conversation, Hope will realize that Thomas is a single man.

Thomas is affected when Hope goes out of her way to connect with Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/qgxE0JcZ4J #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/RkXeB7ZgKD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 18, 2019

Douglas’ Touching Request

Douglas will ask Hope a question that will take her by surprise. According to Fame 10, Douglas will ask Hope if she would like to become his new mother. Hope and Thomas will be stunned at the little boy’s request.

Although Hope may initially turn down the request, Douglas’ innocent question may plant a seed in Hope’s mind. As she and Douglas grow closer, she may consider the possibility of reconnecting with Thomas especially as she now knows that he was single at the time of Caroline’s death.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.