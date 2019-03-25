Dr. Dre’s Daughter Said He ‘Pushed’ Her To Go To USC Before He Took A Dig At College Admissions Scandal

An old social media post by Dr. Dre’s daughter Truly Young has come back to haunt her after her dad publicly dissed those involved in the recent college admissions scandal.

The acclaimed producer’s daughter was recently accepted into the University of California, and both Truly and her dad (real name Andre Young) took to their Instagram pages to celebrate the good news with a picture of the proud teen holding her USC acceptance packet, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Dre took it even further by dissing the people involved in the infamous college admissions scam, claiming Truly got accepted “all on her own” and even adding “no jail time” to his caption in reference to the large number of people who have been charged for allegedly bribing top universities across the country to have their kids accepted — including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and “Aunt Becky” from Full House (a.k.a Lori Loughlin), who reportedly paid half a million dollars to have her daughters admitted to USC.

However, both Dre and his daughter deleted their posts from social media after receiving huge online backlash when people started noting that the 54-year-old had previously donated the whopping sum of $70 million to USC back in 2013. Furthermore, an old Instagram photo of Truly’s where she’s seen sitting in a car with her dad and appears to look somewhat bored, alongside the caption “Dad pushing me to go to USC,” has come back to haunt the duo, with several social media users criticizing her for being “ungrateful” that she was accepted into the prestigious college.

Although it seems like Truly was joking when she posted that photo in May 2018, there may be a reason why her father encouraged her to apply to USC. He likely wants her to have the sort of education he didn’t have access to, and the California university clearly holds a dear place in his heart. In 2013, USC used funds donated by Dre and his business partner, Jimmy Iovine, to create the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and Business of Innovation, which promotes “entrepreneurship, computer science and engineering, audio and visual design, and the arts,” according to HL. According to Truly’s now-deleted social media posts, she got accepted into film school.

It’s unclear while both dad and daughter ended up deleting their posts, but they may want to stay clear of anything related to “Operation Varsity Blues,” which is the official name of the nationwide scam that has now been dubbed the largest college admissions scandal in history. Fifty people have been charged in relation to the plot that saw several parents allegedly cheat and bribe their kids’ way into high-profile universities like USC, Yale, and Georgetown.