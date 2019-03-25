‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Reveals 3 New Posters That Has Spidey Sightseeing

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the official sequel to Homecoming, and is highly anticipated as the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie to released after the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame. While the first trailer has given fans a taste of what to expect, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, the movie now releases 3 brand new official posters on its Twitter account that focus on the international side of the new movie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows up on the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, that saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealing with being a small-time hero after his experiences with the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. The young hero had to learn to accept his new life, be content with what he has instead of focusing on larger than life ambitions to be an Avenger himself. While Avengers: Infinity War saw him embark on a space-adventure with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Far From Home will bring things back to familiar territory.

However, the biggest question for fans is how things will be rectified after the events of Infinity War, which saw Spidey become one of the victims of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap. The Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home take place after whatever happens in Avengers: Endgame, as reported by IGN.

“What is it like to try to go back to a normal life after what happens in this movie [Infinity War]? Not to mention what happens in the next [Avengers] movie. It’s fun to see that because he can represent, you know, the world as a whole, as they try to move forward. And you can do it in a way that is totally unique, and totally different than, certainly, the two Avengers films that people are about to see.”

The new posters, released on the film’s official Twitter page, shows a lighter and funnier side of the superhero. Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter embark on a trip to Europe with his class, where he decides to just focus on being a high school student, which is easier said than done. Obviously, adventures follow and he has to become Spider-Man again to save the day, but this time, in exotic locations.

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Jake Gyllenhaal at Sony presentation during Comic-Con Sao Paulo on December 8, 2018, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Rebeca Figueiredo / Getty Images

The posters convey that international feel as Spider-Man is seen, literally, hanging out at famous European landmarks in London, Berlin, and Venice.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has gone global. Check out the new #SpiderManFarFromHome international art – in theaters July 5. pic.twitter.com/5A2lLb3wPn — Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) March 25, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to release on July 5.