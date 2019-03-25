Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Tightens The Noose Around Eric

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 26, 2019 reveal that there is going to be some intense confrontations in Salem, and that friendships and loyalties are going to be put to the test.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) put some major pressure on his step-brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Soap Dirt reports that Brady will blackmail Eric. Brady reportedly wants Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) out of the DiMera mansion, where she’s been snuggling up to Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and he wants Eric to help him achieve his goal.

As many fans already know, Brady caught Eric kissing his brother Rex Brady’s (Kyle Lowder) girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) in the chapel at the hospital. Brady will now use that information to get Eric to help him, telling his brother that if he doesn’t go along with the plan he’ll tell Rex all about Eric’s make out session with Sarah.

Eric will now be forced into trying to talk Chloe into moving out of the DiMera mansion. However, that may not be an easy thing to accomplish. Chloe and Stefan have starting growing closer, and have even shared a kiss. Chloe’s feelings for Stefan lead her to stay with him at his home, where she is also being protected from El Fideo’s men.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will see Stefan confront Chloe after he sees her kissing Brady in the living room at the mansion. Stefan will be very jealous, and it seems that he and Brady have that in common. The two men will now be doing everything they can to sink their hooks into Chloe, who will be caught in the middle of a love triangle.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) will seemingly finally be out of Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) hair. However, he’ll have to leave them with one last gut punch before he goes.

In another part of Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be worried about Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) wound. Ben is currently in the hospital, but Ciara has some big plans to make him feel much better, which include a sexy sponge bath and snuggling in close to him as she continues to try and convince him that the pair should be together.

Fans can watch all of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.