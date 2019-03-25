Beth Chapman Stuns In Latest Snaps, Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Staying Strong During Cancer Fight

Reality television star Beth Chapman may be facing a grim prognosis in her cancer battle, but she has shown again and again via social media that she is determined to live her life to the fullest with the time she still has left. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s latest Instagram post showed her looking absolutely gorgeous and her fans couldn’t help but show their love in response to it.

On Friday, Chapman posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her wearing oversized sunglasses and a flower-covered hat. Beth was in her car and had a slight smile on her face as she captured the selfie. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star was wearing a low-cut top or dress and a bold silver necklace along with the eyewear and headwear.

Many of Chapman’s followers commented with notes of support and saying that she looked beautiful. Some noted that they miss her extra curves, as the reality television star’s health battles have understandably taken a serious toll on her. While Beth looked beautiful, some noticed that her smile seemed somewhat more subdued than what people have seen in other posts.

Over the weekend, Beth did a fan event and shared a short live video via her Facebook page. She was wearing the same silver necklace along with what looked like a low-cut black outfit and black leather hat. The post garnered more than 7,400 follower reactions and more than 85,000 fans watched the short clip.

It looks like this Facebook clip is from her appearance in Kentucky at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention. Beth had hyped the event via Instagram ahead of time and it looks like the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was a big hit at the event.

Even though Chapman is going through a very difficult time right now, she seems determined to focus on the positives and her fans have noticed. Her Facebook video garnered more than 3,100 comments with many people noting that she looked beautiful, inspires them, and seemed strong and courageous.

In addition to doing events like this one in Kentucky, Chapman has been filming a new show and spending lots of quality time with her family. In fact, she had told fans she would be bringing son Leland with her to this latest appearance.

Beth isn’t letting cancer slow her down or impact her life any more than is absolutely necessary and she has made it clear she will fight this will everything she’s got. Dog the Bounty Hunter fans love seeing her updates and are hopeful that she’s got plenty more in her in the days, weeks, and months ahead.