‘RHONY’ Bethenny Frankel Plays ‘Taunting’ FaceTime Video From Ex, Jason Hoppy, In Court

Frankel cries while saying that Hoppy taunts her over the iPhone app.

The custody battle between Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel and her former husband, Jason Hoppy, continues to heat up. The reality star testified while her legal team played her ex’s FaceTime calls, which they called “taunting.”

Radar Online says that Frankel cried while the videos played. Bethenny answered questions from her attorney, Ronnie Schindel, sharing background information on the phone calls. Frankel described an upsetting call made on Mother’s Day wherein she asked to talk to their daughter, Bryn.

“I have a video that happened on May 9, 2015, and it was Mother’s Day weekend, and Bryn’s birthday weekend. The circumstances were I was trying to FaceTime Bryn, and [as] I have experienced every day, Jason [was] using it as a tool to harass me and assault me.”

In the video, Frankel asks Hoppy if she could speak to Bryn.

“No keep recording me, keep recording me, you lost your privilege when you began recording me.”

The RHONY star told the court that in his FaceTime calls, Hoppy would often appear shirtless — or naked — in an effort to make her uncomfortable.

“Is everything okay Bethenny? You seem upset Bethenny. Did you have a bad day Bethenny?” Hoppy would ask her in a taunting voice, the RHONY star claimed.

Bethenny Frankel Sobs As Ex Jason Hoppy’s ‘Taunting’ FaceTime Plays In Court https://t.co/5ILhyBCz45 — fish man (@nishad926843971) March 25, 2019

Frankel says that she can only relax when Hoppy has been arrested and is in custody for stalking and harassment. The criminal case against Hoppy was dismissed, but it prompted Frankel to seek full custody of Bryn. Frankel says that the former couple can’t co-parent, while the child’s father wants joint custody to remain in place.

The Inquisitr reports that the custody trial of Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy has been going on since the beginning of the month, when the RHONY star’s legal team asked Hoppy about mocking Frankel for embracing her Jewish faith. Allan Mayefsky, a Frankel lawyer, had the texts and correspondence to back up Bethenny’s assertions that the father of her child had issues with Judaism. Mayefsky read several of the texts and emails in question, and asked Hoppy to respond.

“It was a childish comment that I regret sending,” Hoppy replied.

In an October hearing, a judge chastised Hoppy for taking Frankel to court in order to capitalize on the overdose death of her fiance, Dennis Shields. Manhattan Judge Michael Katz accused Hoppy of simply being cruel.

“There was a tragedy which I think you’re trying to exploit to embarrass Ms. Frankel.”

The trial concerning the custody battle between Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy will continue on, and is expected to last at least until the end of the month.