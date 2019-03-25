Victoria’s Secret Model Nadine Leopold Dons Silver Leggings & Tube Top As She Poses In The Snow On Instagram

Nadine Leopold is excited about spring, if her Instagram feed is to be believed. On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy, yet humorous, photo marking the beginning of the new season in which she is donning a silver outfit that is exquisitely retro and otherworldly.

In the snapshot in question, the 25-year-old model is rocking a pair of silver leggings that show off her legs for days. She teamed the bottoms with a one-shouldered tube top featuring a thick strap that goes over the model’s shoulders, drawing attention to the fierce structure of her shoulders and cleavage.

Completing her retro outfit, the Austrian beauty is wearing a matching pair of gloves that sit just below the elbow and fluffy white boots reminiscent of the 1980s. Leopold is posing in a stunning snow-filled setting featuring a bright red helicopter in the backdrop as she stands on what appears to be a slope sporting her blonde hair down with bangs, as its naturally straight strands cascade over her shoulder and onto chest. Considering Leopold hasn’t been rocking bangs as of late, this photo is likely a throwback from an older photo shoot.

Posing in the snow, Leopold is flashing a big smile at a point off-camera. The model didn’t include a geotag or any other detail about the shoot.

The post, which Leopold shared with her 605,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,400 likes and over 60 comments within a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the Victoria’s Secret model’s beauty and to gush over the retro and extraterrestrial style of the shot.

“So retro,” one user wrote, paired with a cat with hearts eyes emoji, as well as a pair of praying hands and a pink heart.

“Welcome to Earth, charming cosmonaut,” another one chimed in.

The blonde beauty was first discovered in her native Austria at age 16 when she was scouted by an agency, The Daily Mail previously pointed out. Leopold’s career began to take off after she appeared in cover and fashion spreads for the likes of Glamour, Vogue and Marie Claire, the report continued. While the model has appeared in Victoria’s Secret campaigns since 2015, she made her fashion show debut for the lingerie brand in Shanghai, China, in November 2017, The Daily Mail report further detailed.

In addition, Leopold also starred on the TV show Model Squad last year alongside Shanina Shaik, Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor.