Jordyn Woods Goes Overseas For Lucrative Business Opportunities Post Scandal

Woods recently landed in London for a series of meetings about a number of fashion and makeup deals.

Jordyn Woods landed at London’s Heathrow Airport Monday for what will be a series of new potential business ventures, reports The Blast.

Woods maneuvered through the airport uninterrupted in shades and a grey fur-trimmed coat as her mother pushed a sizable luggage cart.

The anonymity may not last for long, as the model has a number of business meetings for possible makeup and fashion deals, including a designer eyelash line.

Sources involved with the deals told The Blast of her imminent arrival in London with mother Elizabeth Woods towards the end of March. They said that she was to sign “several new deals.”

According to insiders, one of the biggest deals is the new line for Woods’ designer eyelashes. Apparently, Woods has been inundated with calls from different companies who are eager to have their brands affiliated with the notorious celebrity.

Apparently marketing authority Sheeraz Hasan has handled many of those calls. Hasan has a history of brokering deals between Hollywood celebrities and the Middle East with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Logan Paul, and Paris Hilton.

Sources claim Hasan arranged a trip to Dubai for Woods as well as other places in the Middle East after she is done in London.

Woods will reportedly make appearances all over Dubai and may be eyeing what The Blastis calling “huge financial deals.”

Woods even posted a video of Hasan and her mother the week before the trip to announce that she would be leaving soon for Dubai.

She is also allegedly taking time out in her plans to visit The Emirates for some skydiving in the desert.

Woods won a significant amount of public goodwill after making a guest appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s show The Red Table Talk.

Woods has known Jada and Will Smith for some time, as her father used to be a sound engineer on Will Smith’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Pinkett-Smith has even mentioned that considers Woods to be like one of her own children.

Woods received much criticism after it was reported she spotted in a passionate embrace with the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, Tristan Thompson, at a party.

The Kardashian family quickly cut ties with Woods, including former best friend Kylie Jenner.

Woods made her first public appearance on The Red Table Talk after news of the scandal broke. The Blastreported her tearful admission of kissing Thompson once in a non-romantic way.

She continued that she would never purposefully steal Thompson from Kardashian or try to wreck her family.

She also went on to say that while she wasn’t the reason Kardashian and Thompson eventually broke up, she would take responsibility for putting herself in what was ultimately a risky situation.