Jonas Brothers Party On A Yacht For Music Video Shoot In Miami

The Jonas Brothers are shooting another music video this week, and from the looks of their photos, they’re trading in British royalty for American riches. The boy band is in Miami, Florida following the success of their “Sucker” music video, which was shot in England at a historically royal mansion. Although it is unclear what their new music will be, the Jonas Brothers have already teased fans with shots of colorful 1980s-style suits and a fancy yacht.

A photo obtained by TMZ showed the three brothers standing on a yacht in sunny Miami wearing bright colored suits of the same style. Nick, 26, opted for a lilac purple suit with a blue T-shirt, white boat shoes, and a chain around his neck. He clutched a pair of sunglasses in one hand as he looked solemnly at the camera. Joe, 29, chose a blue suit with white boat shoes. The former DNCE singer seemed to be turning to head off the boat in the shot. Meanwhile, Kevin, 31, went with a bright orange suit and black boat shoes. He looked at something off-camera as he stepped out of the yacht.

The looks seem to be a nod to the 1984 detective series Miami Vice, which may offer a few hints about where the Jonas Brothers’ music video is heading. The series is often remembered for the stylish clothing worn by main characters Detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs.

Another photo from the Miami outing shows the brothers sitting in lawn chairs, wearing matching blue suit jackets with black pants. Nick and Kevin held up vintage tanning reflectors, while Joe looked on at the camera.

The brothers are also shooting at the historical International Inn, according to Life & Style. They were photographed roaming around the colorful hotel’s pool as crewmen worked to set the scene.

Nick revealed on Sunday that the band was working on another project via his Instagram Stories. He took a video showing off the brothers’ matching outfits and teased that they were “shooting something.”

It is unclear if the Jonas Brothers’ leading ladies will join them for this music video as they did the last, but Nick’s newlywed wife Priyanka Chopra did share a few Instagram posts revealing that she is also in Miami, E! News reported. However, it appears she may be visiting family while Nick works with his brothers.

A new album is definitely on the horizon for the Jonas Brothers, who reunited last month as a band for the first time since 2013. Earlier in March, it was revealed that the brothers have already recorded 40 new songs.