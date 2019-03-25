‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Booty In A Revealing Bikini Via New Instagram Snap

Jasmine Sanders will be featured in the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and her fans cannot wait to check out the stunning shots involving her. Based on her latest Instagram posts, it’s clear that the model has oodles of confidence and knows how to get people buzzing.

Over the weekend, Sanders shared a pair of photos via her Instagram page that quickly generated a lot of heat. In the first one, Jasmine is kneeling on a paddleboard and is out on the ocean. The Sports Illustrated model, who goes by the nickname “Golden Barbie” on social media, was photographed from behind as she paddled and donned a revealing bikini.

The thong bikini and bandeau top showed off Sanders’ envy-worthy physique and curvy booty. Jasmine was wearing long braid extensions that cascaded down her back and her fans have seen quite a few social media shots lately with her wearing this style.

Sanders quipped that she loved doing fun activities, especially while wearing a bikini, and a second post showed her in the same settting from the front. That Instagram post showed Jasmine standing on the board, paddling, while wearing sunglasses and the same curve-hugging bikini.

Unfortunately, the Sports Illustrated model didn’t tag the designer of this bikini, but her followers loved how it looked on her. It rode high on her hips and showcased her taut abs and curvy hips and the top showed just a slight hint of cleavage.

Jasmine has built a following of more than 3.3 fans on Instagram and about 48,000 showed their love for the first Instagram post over the weekend. While the shot featuring her booty was popular, it looks like Sanders’ fans loved the shots showing her from the front even more. Almost 63,000 people liked that post within the first day or so it was up on Instagram.

Naturally, hundreds commented on Sanders’ posts and gushed over how sexy and beautiful she looked. Some said that she represented their body goals and many were jealous of the fun and gorgeous excursion she was embracing with this shoot.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Sanders was in Costa Rica not long ago shooting her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread. Jasmine was thrilled to be named one of the 2019 rookies for the publication and it looks like her career is quickly taking off in the wake of the announcement.

What comes next for Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders? Her Instagram Stories show that she’s been living it up in New York in recent days and it looks like she’s got numerous projects in the works. Her swimsuit spread will finally be available soon and it looks like fans will have a lot to drool over once it’s released.