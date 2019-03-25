‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Godwin Rocks A Green Bikini On Instagram

The Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin suffered a shocking breakup from Colton Underwood before their fantasy suite date, but she’s been keeping things positive on her Instagram account. Her newest post shows her posing in a green bikini with a front-tie top and matching bottoms. Hannah accessorized with several bracelets and a necklace, and wore heavy eye makeup. She posed at the beach with her right foot popped, and she played with her hair with her left hand. Godwin wore her hair down in a dramatic right part, and smiled slightly for the camera.

A couple of days ago, she shared a photo of herself with a cute dog, which she captioned “luv is a two way street.” In that post, Hannah wore a multi-colored tank top with yellow, orange, and white stripes. She paired that with dark denim shorts, and rocked a sloppy bun. The TV star and model also wrapped her bun in a yellow scarf. The phrase “love is a two way street” is one that was tossed around during the latest season of The Bachelor. And while Hannah strongly felt that she and Colton had a good relationship, she was devastated to find him knocking on her door to break up with her in Portugal.

Hannah reiterated a couple of times that she had no idea what the status of Colton’s other relationships was when he showed up at her hotel room in Portugal. And while she had no idea then, she would have been his third fantasy suite date. One of the main focal points of this season’s Bachelor was Colton’s virginity, which has been the talk of the town since he revealed it during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. So it’s no surprise that there was a lot of anticipation going into the fantasy suite dates.

Godwin previously opened up to Vulture about the unusual breakup.