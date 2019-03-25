‘Bachelorette’ Winner Garrett Yrigoyen Hits The Stage As A Chippendale As Fiancee Becca Kufrin Cheers Him On

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have shared many adventures with one another since getting engaged last year during her Bachelorette season. This last weekend, however, was something above and beyond their usual type of activity, and they shared plenty of tidbits via their social media pages.

Yrigoyen joined the men of the Chippendales crew up on stage in Las Vegas Saturday night. This was an event that The Bachelorette stars had been hyping for a while, and it looks as if Garrett managed to hold his own as he danced.

Naturally, Becca was in Vegas to cheer on her man, and she had fellow Bachelor veterans Tia Booth and Caroline Lunny with her. Garrett’s brother Jay and sister-in-law were there, too, and it seems that everybody had a blast.

Kufrin joked via Instagram that in this case, what happened in Vegas wasn’t staying in Vegas. She also jokingly apologized to her mom and quipped that Yrigoyen was now taking applications to perform at bachelorette parties.

The first photo Kufrin posted showed Becca with her girlfriends, but a couple of the other pictures she included showed Garrett dressed and ready for his performance. The Bachelorette star shared a little more via her Instagram Stories, and this group definitely had a blast.

People adds that the show was a bit wild and at one point, Kufrin ended up on the stage alongside Yrigoyen. During the evening’s performance, Garrett danced with the Chippendales troupe, tore off his shirt, and gave Kufrin a lap dance.

Becca joked about how Garrett would really only be available to dance at her own bachelorette party. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound as if the couple is anywhere close to putting plans like that on their calendar.

The Bachelorette stars are still settling down in San Diego where they recently moved and so far, they have said that a wedding is quite a bit off in the distance. Kufrin has previously noted that she and Yrigoyen have talked about a few things they envision for their big day, but they aren’t ready to set a date yet.

Becca and Garrett may not be in a rush to start planning their wedding, but they are clearly doing well in their relationship. The Bachelorette stars recently celebrated their first anniversary of meeting while filming last year and they gushed over one another in sweet Instagram posts.

Garrett Yrigoyen’s Chippendale’s stint may have been a short one, but so far, his Bachelorette romance with Becca Kufrin looks like it could go the distance. While people will need to hang tight when it comes to hearing more about wedding plans for this pair, it looks like Becca and Garrett are doing well and fans are thrilled.