Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Famous Body In Black Underwear & Comfy Gray Socks On Instagram

There is no better model to showcase Emily Ratajkowski’s beach and bodywear from her own collection than Ratajkowski herself. On Monday, the model, actress, and businesswoman took to Inamorata’s Instagram page — which she owns and operates — to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking underwear while hanging out on the couch.

In the photo in question, the 27-year-old model is featured kneeling on a red couch while donning nothing but a black bralette, named Kenmare according to Inamorata’s website, and a matching underwear that sits high on Ratajkowski’s figure, helping accentuate her hourglass figure, particularly her itty bitty waist that contrasts with her wide hips.

The Gone Girl actress is resting on her bent legs while supporting her upper body on her left forearm, which she is resting on the sofa back, in a pose that highlights her curves in all the right spots. The model completed her lazy Sunday look with comfy-looking gray socks on her feet. Ratajkowski is gazing at a point off camera with an inquisitive, yet sexy, look on her face. She is also posing with her lips parted in a seductive way as she grabs at her hair with her right hand.

Her brunette hair is down in straight strands that fall casually over her shoulders and onto her back.

The post, which Ratajkowski shared with Inamorata’s 387,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,300 likes and several comments in just about 20 minutes of having been posted, proving that the brand’s social media presence is strong. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the model and her brand took to the comments section to ask questions about the line and also to praise Ratajkowski’s beauty.

“Gorgeous yess,” one user wrote, paired with several emoji depicting red hearts, fire, and thumbs up.

“Are you restocking the neptune top?” another one asked about a specific product.

Meanwhile, on her personal Instagram page, Ratajkowski teased her fans with a blonde cowgirl look on Sunday. She shared a sexy shot of just her cleavage while showing strands of blonde hair peeking over her shoulders, as Hollywood Life pointed out. As the photo caption indicated, the model sported her cowgirl look while in Texas, according to the report.

During her time in the Lone Star State, the model took a host of mirror selfies, singing in the car, and walking around with her friends in a silver glittery bra, blue satin robe with fringed bottoms, and blonde curly wig, the report further pointed out.