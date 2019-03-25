Michael Jackson Juror Believes Singer Sexually Abused Wade Robson & Macaulay Culkin, Per ‘Radar’

Micahel Jackson’s 2005 child molestation trial is being talked about yet again following the backlash from the documentary Leaving Neverland, wherein Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim the King of Pop sexually abused them for years.

According to Radar Online, Eleanor Cook, now 93, was juror No. 5 during the trial. Now, she’s opening up about Michael Jackson, claiming that she believes the late singer sexually abused Wade Robson and actor Macaulay Culkin.

Although Robson has come out saying that he was sexually abused by MJ, Macaulay Culkin says his friendship with Jackson was never inappropriate.

Both Robson and Culkin took the stand during Jackson’s trial in 2005 in order to defend the singer. However, since Michael’s death, Wade has claimed that he lied on the stand, and that the music icon did abuse him for many years. Meanwhile, Macaulay still maintains that Michael never harmed him in any way.

Cook says that after listening to both Wade and Macaulay’s testimonies in the courtroom over a decade ago, she didn’t believe a word either of the men said in defense of Michael.

“I didn’t believe them. They were kids who grew up with Michael. I definitely thought he was guilty with all my heart and soul. I have always thought that. I have prayed about it,” Cook stated. She added that she also felt sorry for Michael Jackson, despite believing he was guilty.

“I didn’t believe them,” Eleanor Cook said of Macaulay Culkin and Wade Robson, adding that she thought the boys made up the story to protect Michael Jackson. https://t.co/ojxhM0XNuK — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 25, 2019

“His father mistreated him. Yes, he was guilty, and he did a lot of that stuff. But he had a hard life, and his mother was the only one that was there every day. She was a very sweet woman,” Eleanor added.

Meanwhile, Cook claims that she believes Jackson should have been sent to jail over the charges as a punishment for his sexual abuse, but that she eventually decided to vote “not guilty” with the rest of the jury. She and another like-minded juror realized that they weren’t going to be able to change the other’s minds. “We gave in,” she admitted.

Michael was acquitted of all the charges, and the testimony of Wade Robson and Macaulay Culkin helped him escape punishment.

Just four years later, in 2009, Jackson died following an accidental overdose. Nearly 10 years following his death, Leaving Neverland details the horrific and graphic abuse that Robson and Safechuck claim they suffered at the singer’s hands — from the time they were young boys, until they were teenagers.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson’s family continues to maintain his innocence.