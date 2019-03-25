Lala Kent Presented Fiance Randall Emmett With A Career Achievement Award During Recent Event

The producer shared a photo from the event over the weekend.

Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, were in Tampa, Florida, to attend the Gasparilla Film Festival last week and after attending a reality panel with Jax Taylor, the Vanderpump Rules cast member presented her future husband with a career achievement award.

On Instagram, Emmett shared a photo taken before he received the award and in the caption, he said he and his fiance, along with Taylor, had attended a “fun panel” together.

“[I] also received a special career achievement award!!” he wrote in the caption, making sure to thank Tampa for the award.

Once the Q&A segment of the Vanderpump Rules panel wrapped last week, Kent gave a speech about her fiance and his success before he was given his latest award.

Kent and Taylor were joined by a ton of fans at the event, which took place at the Tampa Improv, and addressed a number of questions from their audience throughout the event. They also attended a meet-and-greet event after the panel Q&A and during the later opportunity, they were joined by Taylor’s fiancee, Brittany Cartwright.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Kent and Emmett became engaged in September of last year in Mexico, just three months after Taylor and Cartwright became engaged in Malibu and frequently spend time with each other off camera.

Last month, while chatting with Us Weekly about her fiance and their future, Kent said the producer is “the most incredible human in the world.”

“Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?'” Kent said. “He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

Kent and Emmett are planning to get married at some point next year and after they do, the reality star is looking forward to starting a family with him. However, when it comes to the number of kids they’ll have, Kent told the magazine that they haven’t agreed on a number quite yet.

“I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” Kent admitted. “I want two! Yeah, he says he wants one, but we’re gonna have two.”

Emmett is already dad to two daughters.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.