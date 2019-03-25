‘Fuller House’ Could Write Lori Loughlin Off The Show In A Number Of Ways, Per ‘TVLine’

Fuller House is now charged with figuring out how to write Lori Loughlin’s character, Aunt Becky, off the show for the fifth and final season following the actress’ shocking college admissions bribery scandal.

According to TVLine, Loughlin has already been fired from Fuller House, and will not appear in the final season of the show. However, how the series chooses to explain Aunt Becky’s absence will be interesting, and there a lot of options.

The outlet reports that the series could draw imitation from real life, and have Becky be thrown in jail for a bribery charge. However, that isn’t likely to happen. The show probably wouldn’t want to draw any more attention to the situation, and the cast and crew are all close, and likely wouldn’t feel comfortable joking about Loughlin’s criminal case.

Meanwhile, Becky could be off in New York or Los Angeles doing a big-time talk show such as The View. Many fans already know that Becky is a talk show host, and last season was given a job without her longtime co-host, Danny Tanner. So, having Becky leave for a huge job opportunity wouldn’t be unrealistic to the storyline, and would also leave her husband, Jesse (John Stamos), as a solo dad to their adopted baby girl, Pamela.

Fuller House fans could also see Lori Loughlin’s character, Becky, take an extended vacation to visit her niece, Michelle Tanner, who has not been seen on the reboot of the series, because actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have refused to appear on the show.

Perhaps Michelle could use some sort of assistance or need her Aunt Becky for some crisis in her life.

Meanwhile, Becky could also have to return to her home state to deal with family issues. Maybe one of her parents is sick or needs some sort of help, or even her Aunt Ida, who was seen during the original series.

It seems unlikely that Becky’s absence will be explained due to marital issues with Jesse, or her death, as the show is looking to wrap up the series and will likely want to do so on a happy and positive note.

The series has always been a family-friendly one, and although it has touched on some serious issues like death, alcohol, eating disorders, sex, and more, it seems the fifth and final season of the Netflix series will want everything wrapped up, and Becky’s death would only lead fans to want more episodes.

Seasons 1 to 4 of Fuller House featuring Lori Loughlin are currently streaming on Netflix.