‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting Shocker: Jason Canela Out As Arturo

What does this mean for the Rosales family?

A new The Young and the Restless casting shocker reveals that Jason Canela is out as Arturo Rosales.

Jason Canela took to Twitter to announce his exit from Y&R. In his brief statement, the Arturo actor wrote that “it’s time to turn the page and see what beautiful stories I am blessed to be part of next.”

The actor revealed that he’s moving on, and he thanked actors like Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman), Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales), Sasha Calle (Lola Rosales), and Noemi Gonzales (Mia Rosales). Canela admitted that Bergman is actually his favorite actor, though. He went on to thank the others who make things happen day in and day at CBS Television City so that the No. 1 rated daytime drama can air five days a week.

“I feel blessed to have been a part of something so special! I appreciate each and every single person that makes up part of the @YandR_CBS family! Our makeup team, our crew, our security! Without them there is nothing. The team behind the camera is what makes it all worth it.”

While many felt that the entire Rosales family might exit the storyline soon, Canela revealed that much of his TV family will stay in Genoa City and continue cooking up drama.

Today on #YR, the Valentine's party doesn't go as planned when Abby and Mia confront each other. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/4XblzJh5BP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 15, 2019

When Arturo arrived on the scene, he caught Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) eye when she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) worked with him to create affordable housing for less fortunate residents of their city. Arturo and Nikki had a brief affair during a period when Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) decided to have an open relationship. Once Victor caught wind of Arturo and Nikki, he changed course and put a stop to their openness. Of course, Victor wasn’t thrilled when Abby (Melissa Ordway) fell in love with Arturo, and he warned his daughter several times about him.

However, even the fact that he’d once been her step mother’s lover didn’t dissuade Abby from the romance with the contractor. However, The Inquisitr reported that later on in the week, Abby will find out that Arturo had an affair with his sister-in-law Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and go on to do some damage. While Arturo hopes for forgiveness, Abby is out for revenge. She grabs a hammer and destroys Arturo’s truck.

While all is fair in love and war, it’s safe to say that Abby won’t be forgiving Arturo for sleeping with Mia anytime soon. The fact that Arturo slept with Mia and then quickly turned around and asked Abby to marry him won’t help Abby’s feelings either.