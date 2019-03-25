Elton John, The Original ‘Rocket Man,’ Turns 72

The Oscar, Emmy, and Tony award winner shows no signs of slowing down with a new book, a new movie based on his life, and over 200 dates left on his farewell world tour.

Sir Elton John turns 72 today, which is a testament to his ability to survive the trappings of fame and excess, all while managing to maintain cultural relevance through fifty years in the rock and roll business, which is not known for the longevity of its brightest stars.

He celebrated the occasion by announcing the October release of his autobiography Me, Elton John on Twitter wearing a gold-emblazoned suit and glasses that would make Liberace, one of his early inspirations, blush.

Also this year Rocketman, a biopic based on John’s life, is scheduled for release May 31. He is portrayed by actor Taron Egerton from the Kingsman franchise. John had a cameo in in Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017. John’s famed-lyricist Bernie Taupin is played by Jamie Bell.

The recently released teaser shows the film to be an expansive overview of the musician’s journey, according to Rolling Stone. The film touches on keypoints in John life, from his humble beginnings outside of London, to his decision to change his birth name, Reginald Dwight, through his rise to stardom and his struggles with addiction and the stresses of being a gay superstar in the 1970s.

The 72-year old Elton John is currently part-way through the Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour he began in September 2018. Billed as his farewell tour, the septuagenarian is performing in 300 cities through 2021. When tickets went on sale in February 2018, the first 60 shows sold out in a matter of hours, according to Forbe’s.

“My priorities have changed in my life,” he told Deadline in January 2018. “Ten years ago if you asked me if I would stop touring I would have said no. But we had children and that changed our lives. I have had an amazing life and career but my life has changed. My priorities are now my children and my husband and my family.”

The end of John’s touring life is not a sign of the end of his creative output. He is currently working on the Broadway musical based on the film The Devil Wears Prada. He has reconnected with Disney and is currently working on their remake of The Lion King. Through his film company Rocket Pictures, he’s producing the animated pic Sherlock Gnomes, as well as an animated version of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, according to Deadline.

Rock stars do not tend to grow old well, if they grow old at all. The ‘sex, drugs, and rock and roll’ lifestyle of excess has claimed the lives of far too many young talented artists who lived the unfortunate cliche of living fast and dying young. A good-looking corpse is still a corpse, and there’s nothing romantic about wasted talent.

Elton John’s perseverance helps break that cliche, and the world is most definitely a better place with him living in it.