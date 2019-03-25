‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Nina Agdal kicked off her birthday celebrations with a sultry Instagram snap on Monday.

The model, who celebrates her 27th birthday on Tuesday, is clearly excited for her upcoming sun-soaked vacation as she shared a sexy throwback picture to her social media. In the photo, she is seen flaunting her insanely fit figure in a skimpy pink bikini while surrounded by a tropical landscape. The Solid and Stripe two-piece featured low-cut bottoms and a cute top that tied with a lace at the front.

Nina smiled for the camera while she showed off her flawless hourglass figure and toned stomach on the beach as she strolled down a path made of sand with the ocean peeking in the background. She was surrounded by exotic plants and wore her dark blonde locks down in a messy style, while also accessorizing her stylish beachwear look with a pair of large, round, pink shades.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl, who rose to stardom when she dated Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio, revealed to her followers that she would be heading to “paradise” in five days, which means fans can expect lots of gorgeous bikini snaps in the near future. Nina will possibly go on vacation with her beau, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 23, who she has been dating for the past 18 months.

According to the Daily Mail, the Danish beauty has opened up about being in a “comfortable relationship” with the 23-year-old, who is the son of supermodel Christie Brinkley and her third ex-husband Richard Taubman, but was then legally adopted by her fourth ex-husband Peter Cook.

“Woke up this morning like myself again, hungover with a mask on. Feels good to be in a comfortable relationship,” she wrote on Instagram.

She is usually very candid on social media, often sharing empowering messages with her followers and opening up about her struggles with anxiety.

“I think we all go through phases of feeling great about ourselves, and phases where we tend to look in the mirror and only see our ‘flaws.’ I have been a size 0 and I’ve been a size 8, I’ve been told I was too skinny, I’ve been told I needed to lose weight,” she revealed on Instagram.

“If we all looked the same it would be a pretty boring place to be living in. I am finally in a place where I can look myself in the mirror, smile and say ‘you look great.'”

She also talked about how yoga has changed her life in the sense that it gives her some much-needed inner balance, especially when she goes through periods of dealing with more anxiety. The 26-year-old posted a picture of the number 19 written across her hand palm to represent the age at which she started practicing yoga.