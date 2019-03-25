‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Flaunts Slim Physique While Hitting ‘Hamilton’ On Broadway

Reality television star Theresa Caputo is clearly loving her life these days. She looks amazing thanks to an intense dedication to working out over the course of the past few months and she isn’t afraid to show off the results of her hard work.

Over the weekend, Caputo shared some photos via her Instagram page that her Long Island Medium fans adored. Theresa had the chance to see Hamilton on Broadway and it sounds as if it was an amazing experience.

Theresa attended Hamilton with her son Larry Caputo Jr. and his lady Leah Munch. In the first photo Caputo shared of the outing, she was posing alongside Leah and Larry and it looks like they were backstage. Theresa wore a denim mini-dress that showcased her slim waist and toned legs.

Caputo was wearing her hair in her signature style with the top teased high and the sides pulled back away from her face. The Long Island Medium star had on a black belt with a large belt buckle and black boots with some silver embellishments. She also had on plenty of rings and long, made-up nails.

The Long Island Medium star added a couple of additional photos from her time backstage. It’s clear that the family had a great time attending the popular Broadway production.

As The Inquisitr shared previously, Caputo has been working hard to slim down and look her best in anticipation of her daughter Victoria’s wedding. Theresa and her former husband Larry finalized their divorce last December and it looks like she’s determined to live her very best life as he moves on in a new romance.

Caputo has more than 940,000 followers on Instagram now and it looks like they loved seeing Theresa spending time with her loved ones and taking in Hamilton. Among the hundreds of comments, fans praised the Long Island Medium star for how incredible she’s looking and thought she looked absolutely gorgeous.

In recent weeks, Theresa has teased that a new season of Long Island Medium will start to air soon on TLC. Despite the fact that the reality television star has been through some tough times in recent months with her divorce, she looks like Caputo is in a great place now.

Based on what she’s been sharing with fans, it would seem that Theresa Caputo is healthy, happy, and embracing all the best that life has to offer right now. Her Long Island Medium fans are thrilled to see her doing so well and can’t wait to watch a new season of episodes when they debut on TLC.