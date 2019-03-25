Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Tries To Choke Taylor

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 26, reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will reach her breaking point with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). The blonde and the brunette will go head to head as they rehash their dirty past before all hell breaks loose, per Highlight Hollywood.

The trouble began when Brooke returned from Europe. She missed Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) memorial service and called her husband after the fact. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) told his wife that he really missed her and needed a hug. Brooke told him that she was struggling to get a flight back to L.A. and she was sorry that she could not be there for him. Ridge had to settle for a hug from his sister-in-law Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

In the meantime, Taylor decided to open up to Ridge. The Inquisitr details the rather candid conversation she had with her ex-spouse. She felt that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) deserves a mother, just as Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) deserves a child. She thought that Hope and Thomas could get together for their grandson’s sake. Ridge reminded her that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were married.

But Taylor was adamant that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) belonged with Liam. She became emotional and told Ridge that her life started falling apart after he left her. She admitted that she never stopped loving him before pulling him in for a kiss. Ridge pushed her away and left.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Taylor and Brooke rehash their opposing history as Taylor reveals her true intentions. pic.twitter.com/EdTWcHzU4B — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 25, 2019

However, Brooke arrived home early and saw Taylor planting a kiss on her husband. She confronted Taylor about her “unacceptable” behavior. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Taylor won’t let Brooke bully her. Soon, the old rivals will bring up the past and accusations will start flying.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that things will get physical between Taylor and Brooke. Brooke will lash out at Taylor and tell her that she never stopped loving Ridge. Taylor will readily admit to her feelings and will confess to having an ulterior motive.

Brooke cannot contain her fury as she pushes Taylor against her forehead screaming, “You’re going to have to go through me first!”

Taylor tries to block Brooke’s hand, but the blonde will try to choke Taylor with the other. It appears as if the claws come out when Taylor and Brooke fight over Ridge Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.