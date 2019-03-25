Friends Worry That Khloe Kardashian Isn’t Eating Enough After Tristan Drama, Per ‘Radar’

After Khloe split from her former husband Lamar Odom, she famously channeled her energy into working out and eating right. Now that she has parted ways with her baby’s dad Tristan, she is at it again – only this time, friends worry that she is taking things too far, according to Radar.

According to a family insider, Khloe has been putting her hurt aside in order to move on with life, but her diet tells a different story. Apparently, the 34-year-old has been basically skipping meals and living on caffeine and “green juice.”

“Khloe is acting like she’s in a great place but she’s completely heartbroken and she’s skipping meals because of it. It’s not a good sign,” they revealed.

She’s also hitting the gym two times a day to sweat out her hurt. The insider said that Khloe works out at 5 a.m. and again in the evening pretty much every day – and she’s loving the results.

“She says she’s loving her look right now because she’s dropped several pounds in two weeks, but anyone can see that this isn’t healthy,” they said.

Khloe and Tristan famously split three weeks ago after she found out that he had kissed her little sister Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. Tristan and Khloe have a daughter True, so the couple can’t completely separate, and Hollywood Life says that she is trying to find forgiveness for the tough situation for the health of her daughter. She addressed rumors that she was keeping her daughter away from Tristan, saying she would never put her in the middle of their issues.

She also said that all of the drama was worth it because she now has her daughter. She posted a tweet in response to a fan wishing her the best in her next relationship, saying that True was worth the heartache.

The source also said that Khloe is determined to forgive, but she definitely doesn’t want the basketball star back. For now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is going through the stages of grief, moving from sadness to acceptance to denial.

Recently Khloe tweeted that she realized the situation was Tristan’s fault, but that the worst part was being hurt by someone so close to her family.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” she wrote. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”