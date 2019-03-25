‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Youngest Daughter’s Diagnosis Revealed After Recent Hospitalization

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer recently revealed that her youngest daughter, Addie, had been hospitalized. Although the six-year-old had been released and sent home, the mom-of-three revealed that they were still running some blood tests. Over the weekend, Us Weekly reported that the little girl had been diagnosed with mono.

Leah’s rep told the site, “Addie never loses her amazing zest for life despite being forced to rest.”

“The great news is she’s improving daily despite the mono diagnosis.”

Leah shared photos to Instagram and let fans know that Addie was in the hospital. However, even though Addie was feeling under the weather, she was still making everyone laugh. After the little girl was discharged and sent home, Leah shared an update to social media and explained a little more about Addie’s attitude while in the hospital. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah revealed that her youngest daughter “never lost her spirit.”

“Addie never lost her spirit. She was still so funny. The doctor in the ER was like, ‘Man, she has such a personality to be six years old, and I was like, ‘Oh, you haven’t seen nothing yet.’ … She definitely proved me right by talking and laughing and goofing off in the ER.”

Addie’s father, Jeremy Calvert, was able to be with his daughter while she was in the hospital as well. As most fans who watch the show know, Jeremy works a job that often takes him out of town for long periods at a time. However, after learning that his daughter was sick, he ensured he made it back to be with her.

Leah has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for several years. The show is currently airing new episodes from Season 9. On the most recent season, fans met Leah’s new boyfriend, Jason Jordan. Although the couple seemed to be doing great on the show, it was recently revealed that the two have split. Leah hasn’t gone into detail about the split, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah did post to Instagram saying that “everything happens for a reason.”

Fans were shocked when it was revealed Leah was dating a much older man. Jason was over a decade older than the reality star, but Leah explained that dating men her age was hard since she has three kids.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. Fans can catch an all-new episode Monday night.