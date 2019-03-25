‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Suspects Kerry’s Loyalty

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kerry’s actions arouse suspicion in both Jack and Phyllis for entirely different reasons. Kerry is acting suspiciously, but will Jack or Phyllis figure out the chemist’s game before it’s too late?

Jack (Peter Bergman) wonders innocently if Kerry (Alice Hunter) has a secret admirer when she gets a strange call from somebody noted as “PC” in Kerry’s phone. Because of her history of keeping secrets, Jack sees the signs that Kerry has another secret he hasn’t let him in on yet, and of course, that concerns him.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffin talked to Soap Opera Digest recently about the explosive storyline that sets up Hunter’s exit as Kerry.

“Kerry has a history of not being honest with Jack, so her latest behavior raises a red flag,” said Griffin. “As much as Jack wants to trust Kerry, he can’t let go of the feeling that she’s up to something.”

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is alerted to the fact that Kerry hired somebody named Dominique Carroll without consulting her at all. According to The Inquisitr, Kerry plays the whole thing off as the new hire being an unpaid intern and therefore unimportant, Phyllis isn’t entirely convinced because she realizes that she is vulnerable at Jabot especially after the details of the part she played in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) coverup are public knowledge now.

Jack’s love life is getting complicated. ???? What do you think Kerry’s plan is? #YR pic.twitter.com/4bzuHcaJ50 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 12, 2019

“Phyllis senses there is a potential coup happening at Jabot and she isn’t naive enough to not consider that Kerry’s loyalty may shift,” said Griffin.

Ultimately, Kerry covers for the situation, and Phyllis claims that she trusts the Jabot chemist, but Phyllis may still wonder what is going on. On the other hand, she is also busy and has a company to run and a CEO position to hang onto, so Phyllis agrees that Kerry’s hire is no big deal. Also, the fact that “PC” is so interested in Kerry’s new hire paperwork certainly means there’s much more to the situation than meets the eye.

With Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returning to Genoa City later this week with a shocking twist, it seems she has something to do with the mysterious “PC” and Dominique Carroll.

“Kerry’s intern holds the key to a major secret that will turn Jabot upside down,” head writer Griffin commented. “It’s a twist that the Abbotts never saw coming.”

Things are about to get dicey at Jabot, and there is no telling who will come out on top after everything plays out. Phyllis could end up genuinely losing everything.