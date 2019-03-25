Marvel Auctioning Off Props From Canceled Netflix Shows ‘Daredevil’, ‘Luke Cage’, & ‘Iron Fist’

At the end of last year, Netflix made the shocking announcement that Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, all series born of Marvel Comics characters, would be canceled at the end of their current seasons. This despite them all enjoying enormous success on the streaming service.

But there was hope for Marvel fans, who thought that perhaps Disney, with the imminent release of its own streaming service Disney+, would be rebooting or even continuing the beloved shows. Alas, that hope appears to be fading by the day. Aside from the fact that a “non-compete” of sorts states they can’t appear elsewhere for at least two years, Comic Book is now also reporting that Marvel has just announced they will be auctioning off props from the three shows.

Marvel‘s official announcement explains that “original costumes, props and set decoration” will be included in the auction of approximately 750 items in total that could be decorating your front room or maybe even sneakily worn to Comic Con.

The auction, which will take place over two days in August this year, will at least be for a good cause, even if it shatters the hopes that the company will be bringing new episodes of the show anytime soon.

The auction will be conducted through Prop Stores, and will even allow those too far to travel to the auction to participate either via telephone or online if owning a piece of Marvel history is important enough to save up the travel bucks to put down on items instead.

Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Operations for Prop Store released an official statement about the upcoming auction.

“Marvel created ground-breaking television with the shows featuring their ‘Street Level Heroes’ including Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. The shows were true to their comic book roots, and fans can now celebrate these shows and appreciate the art that went into creating them by owning a real piece of their production.”

Mike Pasciullo, from Marvel Marketing and Communications has also shared that the company is “happy to work with Prop Store to give fans this unique opportunity to own authentic iconic mementos.”

Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist aren’t the only casualties of Netflix’s Marvel purge either. It has also been announced that Jessica Jones has been canceled by the streaming service, although the final season of that show has yet to begin, so fans at least have a final season still to look forward to.