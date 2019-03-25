Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards Winners, The Complete List

The winners of the biggest industry awards for children’s television was held on Saturday, March 22, as Nickelodeon aired its 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards from the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Hosted by DJ Khaled, awards were given out to the biggest stars, as voted on by the fans of music, movies, and television, as well as some specialized awards unique to this particular show.
Migos performed during the big show, which was attended by celebrities from both Nickelodeon and The Disney Channel as well as some of today’s most influential music, film, and social media stars.
The complete winner’s list, as published on the Nickelodeon network’s official site, is listed below.
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5 (WINNER)
Migos
Twenty-One Pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes (WINNER)
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande (WINNER)
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
“Delicate” (Taylor Swift)
“In My Blood” (Shawn Mendes)
“In My Feelings” (Drake)
“Natural” (Imagine Dragons)
“Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande, WINNER)
“Youngblood” (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration
“Girls Like You” (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
“Happier” (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
“I Like It” (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
“Meant to Be” (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
“No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, WINNER)
“SICKO MODE” (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa (WINNER)
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
Favorite Movie
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War (WINNER)
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, WINNER)
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth, WINNER)
Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War, WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, WINNER)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Animated Movie
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2(WINNER)
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, WINNER)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, WINNER)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
Favorite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK’D
Fuller House(WINNER)
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven’s Home
Favorite TV Drama
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale(WINNER)
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent(WINNER)
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games, WINNER)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent, WINNER)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)
Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)
Teen Titans Go!
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger, WINNER)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover, WINNER)
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik (WINNER)
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan Toys Review
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019(WINNER)
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
Favorite Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf (WINNER)