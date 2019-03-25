‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Stuns In Green Bikini On Instagram As She Urges Summer To Hurry Up

Anne de Paula is sharing with her Instagram fans that she can hardly wait for summer weather. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a fiery snapshot of herself in a triangle bikini as she urges her favorite season to hurry up.

In the photo in question, the Brazilian beauty is rocking an Army green bikini top that ties behind her neck, helping accentuate her busty figure. The 23-year-old swimsuit model is posing with her back and left side to the camera while her right arm is up as she grabs a handful of hair. The model is looking over her shoulder at the camera, shooting a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

De Paula’s dark brown hair is swept to down in loose, natural waves that cascade onto her bare back as she uses her hand to slick the front strands all back in a sultry style. The Rio de Janeiro native is wearing a gray-black shadow on her upper lids and eyeliner around her eyes, increasing the intensity of her gaze. The model’s powerful brows are brushed up, further accentuating her eyes and framing her face, while her lips appear to be natural color.

The post, which the model shared with her 208,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,600 likes and over 115 comments within a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Wilhelmina-signed model took to the comments section to gush over her gorgeous looks and to urge May to come quickly so they can finally get their hands on the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

“That look in those dark eyes,” one user said.

“Month of May hurry up so I can see @annedepaula_ in the @si_swimsuit issue,” another on requested.

Several other users also used the opportunity to note how lucky Joel Embiid is to call de Paula his girlfriend. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, de Paula and the NBA player made their relationship social media official on Valentine’s Day after months of speculation and rumors floating around. Rumors of their romance began to circulate in October — not long after the swimsuit separated from Danny O’Donoghue, frontman of the Irish alternative rock band The Script. De Paula dated O’Donoghue for four years, ever since she had starred in the band’s music video “No Good in Goodbye” when she was 19 years old.