Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, Shows Off Sexy Abs In Yellow Bikini

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, is showing off her impressive figure on social media. The 23-year-old took to her Instagram account over the weekend to show off her beach body in some sexy bikini snaps.

According to Hollywood Life, Hailie has been known to fans of Eminem for years. The rapper used to reference his daughter in his songs often, and some can’t believe that she’s now a grown woman.

However, Hailie is making waves on her own now via social media, and fans loving seeing her sexy snapshots. On Sunday, Mathers posted two new photos of herself sporting a yellow bikini to her online account.

In the first snap, Hailie is seen sitting on a white lounge chair on a balcony while she dons a skimpy yellow bikini. Mathers has her back turned toward the camera to flaunt her curvy backside and her lean legs.

In the second photograph, Hailie reveals her ample cleavage in the off the shoulder yellow bathing suit and shows off her insane abs. Mathers also flaunts her flat tummy and shows that she has a six-pack.

Hailie wears her light brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. She also sports a red flower in her hair behind her ear. She has on a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and nude lips.

Hailie Scott Mathers doesn’t use her father’s last name on social media, perhaps not wanting to have his fame skyrocket her to stardom. Instead, she has been earning fans on her own, and currently boasts over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. However, that doesn’t mean she’s not tight with her father, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

According to People Magazine, Hailie spoke out about her relationship with her dad for the first time last summer, saying that the pair are “very close,” despite the legal battles her father has had with her mother, Kim, in the past.

Meanwhile, Hailie says that she is interested in the beauty industry and loves to show off her makeup skills, but isn’t sure if she wants the glitz and glamour of the spotlight like her dad. However, Hailie says she is sure that she doesn’t want to be a musician like Eminem.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still. People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” Hailie previously said of deciding on her future career.